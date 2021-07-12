Investigators discovered the body of Yasemin Uyar, 24, in a wooded area off I-40 Saturday

Missing N.J. Mom Abducted Along with Son in AMBER Alert Case Is Found Dead in Tennessee

A missing N.J. mom was found dead Saturday in Tennessee hours after police located her 2-year-old son, who had been the subject of an AMBER Alert, and arrested the boy's father in his alleged abduction.

Yasemin Uyar, 24, and her son, Sebastian Rios, both of Rahway, N.J., were reported missing Friday after the boy was not dropped off at his daycare and his mother failed to show up at work, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady said in a news release.

The two were believed to have been abducted by Sebastian's father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J., earlier that same day, according to an AMBER Alert for the child posted by New Jersey State Police.

Sebastian was found unharmed with his father in Monterey, Tenn., early Saturday, and Rios was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Later in the day, investigators discovered Uyar's body in a wooded area nearby, off of I-40. Authorities did not immediately say how the body was located or reveal a possible cause of death.

Before that discovery was confirmed, friends of the young mother gathered Saturday at a church to pray for her safe return.

A friend of the victim, Robyn Morris, said Uyar had obtained a restraining order against Rios.

"Typical textbook case of domestic violence," Morris said, reports CBS New York. "Progressively got worse and this is where it's ending."

Tyler Rios Tyler Rios | Credit: New Jersey State Police

Police said Rios faces charges of first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's alleged abduction, and that additional criminal charges in connection with the death of Uyar are pending.

It was not immediately clear if Rios had an attorney to speak on his behalf. He remained jailed in Tennessee pending his extradition back to New Jersey.