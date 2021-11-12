Missing New Jersey Girl Jashyah Moore, 14, Has Been Found Safe Nearly a Month After Going Missing

Jashyah Moore, the 14-year-old girl who vanished from New Jersey last month, has been found, according to local officials.

On Friday, East Orange City Hall announced that Jashyah was found safe in New York City. As of now, there is no further information regarding her disappearance.

The East Orange teen vanished back on October 14.

Newly released surveillance video from the US Quick Food Mart in East Orange showed Jashyah entering the store that morning with an older man. The footage showed her placing several bottled beverages on the counter, which the man paid for before they both left together.

According to officials, the girl next stopped at Poppies Deli, where she was last seen. She was with that same older man, according to staff at the store. Police confirmed on Thursday that they spoke to the man seen in the video and that he was cooperating with their investigation, though did not identify him.

On Wednesday, a reward of $20,000 was offered for information about the missing New Jersey girl, whose mother believed was taken against her will.

"She was abducted," Jashyah's mother, Jamie Moore, said during a press conference held Tuesday. "I don't know who did it, but we're looking for you."

On the day she went missing, Jashyah left home at around 7:30 a.m. to pick up some groceries for her mother. She lost the EBT card that she had used, so her mother told her to retrace her steps in hopes she might find it.

The teen's estranged stepfather is an East Orange police officer who is facing an assault charge for an incident last year in Irvington.