Missing N.H. Mom is Found Stabbed to Death — and Her Son Is Person of Interest

A New Hampshire man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to the fatal stabbing of his mother, who was found dead after being reported missing days earlier, according to multiple reports.

Phillip Nash, 21, was arrested Monday by Virginia State Police after New Hampshire authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Nash was said to be wanted for the alleged theft of his mother’s car after she was found dead in Canterbury, New Hampshire, Monday, WMUR reports.

Frances Nash, 51, was reported missing on May 17 and found dead Monday, according to WMUR. Phillip Nash is considered a person of interest in his mother’s death, according to the Leader.

He was arrested Monday afternoon by Virginia State Police outside Emporia, CBS News reports.

On Tuesday, an autopsy determined Frances Nash’s cause of death was homicide, according to the Union Leader.

Frances Nash worked at Maxfield Public Library in Loudon, WMUR reports. At a vigil outside the library Monday, friends and family shared memories of her.

“You know, she’s that great smiling face behind that desk, every time you walk in. I know I’m always looking forward to seeing her whenever I come in,” a friend told WMUR.

Nash is currently behind bars in Virginia awaiting extradition, the Union Leader reports. He is being held on theft charges.

It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.