Stepmom of Harmony Montgomery Is Arrested, Accused of Collecting Welfare for Missing N.H. Girl

The stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was arrested Wednesday on charges unrelated to the 7-year-old's disappearance.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, faces a single count of felony welfare fraud, according to a statement from the Manchester Police Department.

"This charge alleges that between December 2019 and June 2021, Kayla Montgomery obtained over $1,500 in food stamp benefits by failing to remove Harmony Montgomery from Kayla's family account" with New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services Division of Family Assistance, the statement reads.

Police allege Montgomery continued "to collect food stamp benefits for Harmony, despite the fact that Harmony was no longer living with Kayla and Kayla's husband, Adam Montgomery."

It is unclear whether Montgomery has entered a plea or obtained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with single counts of felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor interference with custody, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child — all relating to Harmony.

Harmony was last seen in October 2019 when she was 5.

Authorities have now launched a nationwide search for the little girl.

On Dec. 31, 2021, authorities issued a "missing child" alert after learning of her disappearance. The Manchester Police Department has launched an investigation into what happened to her.

They have interviewed several members of Harmony's families for information about what might have happened to her.

In an interview with the The Daily Beast, Harmony's great-uncle, Kevin Montgomery, said that the little girl "looked like a scared puppy" the last time he saw her in 2019. Kevin said that he had been at Harmony's house during a family dispute that frightened the little girl.

After the dispute, Adam Montgomery blocked most of his family from any contact with the little girl. She has not been seen since.

Police say that Harmony stands 4 feet tall and weighs 50 lbs. She is legally blind in her right eye and wears eyeglasses.