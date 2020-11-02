Tiffany Booth went on a getaway with her boyfriend in early October. Last week she was found dead in the Nevada desert, and her boyfriend is suspected of killing her

Nev. Woman Missing Since Early Oct. Is Found Dead in Desert — as Police Search for Boyfriend Suspect

A Nevada woman who was reported missing along with her boyfriend in early October was found dead in the desert.

Now police are searching for the boyfriend, who is suspected of killing her.

On October 5, Tiffany Booth, 35, and Eduardo Clemente, 38, of Las Vegas, were reported missing when they both failed to show up for work after taking a few days off to go on a trip, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says in a release.

A relative of Booth’s who was unable to reach them to see if they were OK, the release says.

“They left on a trip on Saturday, Oct. 3 and did not return home to work on Monday and that is NOT like her,” her cousin, Angelena Moore, wrote on the Help Find Tiffany Booth Facebook page she set up.

Three days later, Booth’s abandoned Honda CRV was found in the desert near Ely, Nevada, four hours north of Las Vegas. But the couple was nowhere to be found.

Image zoom Eduardo Clemente | Credit: Go Fund Me

Missing Persons detectives suspected foul play and the case was transferred to the LVMPD Homicide Section, the release says.

On Oct. 19, police found Booth’s body near Indian Springs, 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Clemente’s whereabouts are still unknown. He is now considered a suspect in Booth’s death.

The Clark County Coroner will release the cause and manner of Booth’s death after the autopsy is complete.

As authorities continue to look for Clemente, Booth’s family is grappling with her death.

“I can’t fathom for one reason why anyone would want to hurt her,” Booth’s cousin, Angelena Moore, said, KTNV Las Vegas reports.

Clemente was living with Booth at the time of their disappearance, Moore said, KTNV reports.

But Booth only dated him briefly during that period, according to Moore.

She remembers her cousin as someone with a big heart who always looked out for others.

“She impacted everyone she knew because she was so kind and accepting and she made everyone feel like the most important person in the world,” Moore told the outlet.

Moore set up a GoFundMe page to help defray funeral costs.

“Tiffany didn’t deserve this, our family didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this,” Moore said.