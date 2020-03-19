Missing Nev. Teen, 16, Last Seen Getting into Truck Outside School Is Found Dead 3 Days Later

Image zoom Gabrielle "Britney" Lynn Ujlaky Facebook

Nevada police are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old girl who’d gone missing three days earlier.

The body of Gabrielle “Britney” Lynn Ujlaky was found March 11 in the Burner Basin area of Spring Creek, near the city of Elko, three days after she was last seen getting into a green Ford F-150 pickup in front of Spring Creek High School around 4 p.m.

On Monday, The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said her death was being investigated as a homicide.

“While investigators have been working around the clock following up on leads and tips, a suspect has not been identified,” states an Elko County Sheriff’s Office press release obtained by PEOPLE.

“It is important the public understands investigators are working their way through a voluminous quantity of tips and information, which takes time,” the release states.

It is unclear if Ujlaky knew the driver of the truck but the sheriff’s office said “there has been no information to indicate danger to the public.”

At the time of her disappearance, Ujlaky was wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s tip line at 775-738-7002. The line is manned between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT daily. Outside of those hours, callers are asked to leave a voicemail.