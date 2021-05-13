Investigators have not revealed how Amari Nicholson died

Missing Nev. Boy, 2, Is Found Dead, and Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Admits to Killing Him, Hiding Body

Las Vegas police recovered the body of a missing toddler who was last seen on May 5, a day after authorities accused his mother's boyfriend of killing him.

The remains of Amari Nicholson were found Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms — less than a mile from where he was last seen alive.

The boy's body was found near a wall, behind a pair of commercial apartment buildings, according to a statement from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

At this point, investigators have not revealed how Amari died.

Amari's disappearance more than a week ago inspired scores of volunteers to conduct extensive searches for him.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police charged Terrell Rhodes, 27, with murder.

Terrell Rhodes Terrell Rhodes, moments after his Tuesday arrest | Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Rhodes is Amari's mother's boyfriend, and he appeared with her in media interviews, pleading for the missing boy's safe return.

Rhodes is being held without bond. He has yet to enter a plea to the charge, and it was unclear Thursday if he had a lawyer.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal attended a vigil held Wednesday night for the murdered boy.

Amari's maternal grandmother, Carrie Howard, attended via video call with a family friend Arielle Mathews. Howard told the paper that Amari, who loved Mickey Mouse and Scooby-Doo, was "an angel" who loved to laugh.

His death, she said, has "ruined" her.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, cited by the Review-Journal, Amari's mother, Tayler Nicholson, stated she knew nothing about Rhodes' alleged involvement in her child's killing.