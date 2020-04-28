Missing N.C. Couple Hasn't Been Seen in 2 Weeks, as Desperate Families Seek Answers

Image zoom Wilmington, NC Police Department

Police in North Carolina are searching for two women who disappeared two weeks ago.

Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, have not been seen since April 15, according to a Facebook post by the Wilmington Police Department. The pair was last seen in the area of Kerr Ave./Randall Parkway, possibly traveling in a dark grey Dodge Dart with South Carolina tags, the post says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Escalera and Mayorga are an engaged couple, according to Escalera’s Facebook page.

The women were reported missing three days after their roommate last saw them, Escalera’s sister, Stevie Jenkins, wrote in a Facebook post.

Escalera left her phone at the apartment. It was handed over to police for evidence.

“If anyone has any info.. no matter what it is.. PLEASE reach out,” Jenkins wrote.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Wilmington police at (910)-343-3609.