Police allege Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn was killed during 'an apparent domestic argument' with suspect Brandon Shaw

Missing N.C. Mom Is Found Buried on Property of Man Who Reported Disappearance, Who's Now Charged

After reporting his girlfriend missing, a North Carolina man was charged with murdering her, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Deputies from the Surry County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a Mount Airy, North Carolina, residence on Wednesday, to investigate a missing person's complaint allegedly filed by Brandon Shaw, 35.

Shaw allegedly told police that his girlfriend, Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn, 28, vanished that same morning.

"According to Mr. Shaw, Ms. Ashburn and Mr. Shaw had been residing together," reads the statement. "When detectives arrived on the scene, they spoke with Mr. Shaw, who provided details about Ms. Ashburn. This information led detectives to Ms. Ashburn's body, which had been buried on the property."

Shaw has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

"This incident appears to stem from an apparent domestic argument between Ms. Ashburn and Mr. Shaw," the statement explains. "This investigation remains ongoing with continuous law enforcement presence at the scene, and no additional information will be released at this time."

It was unclear Friday if Shaw had an attorney, or appeared before a judge to enter a plea to the charge against him.

The Sandhills Sentinel spoke to several of Ashburn's friends.

"She was like one of my own children," said Cari Williams. "She was part of the family. She was amazing, giving, and a loving person. I'm shocked someone could do this. She was the best person and a great mom."

Her friend Micah Pridgen said: "I'm devastated and shocked, she was like a little sister to me. I feel the most for her son, who now has to grow up without a mother. She was the friendliest person you would ever meet."