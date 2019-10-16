Missing N.C. Woman Feared Dead May Have Been Pregnant; Police Name Ex-Boyfriend ‘Person of Interest’

Image zoom Holly Springs Police North Carolina

A North Carolina woman who has been missing for months and is believed to be dead may have been pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

In July, Holly Spring police began investigating the disappearance of 23-year-old Monica Moynan when her mother requested a welfare check, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Moynan’s mother told police she hadn’t spoken on the phone to her daughter since April and believed her ex-boyfriend had been texting people pretending to be her for months, according to WBTV.

Although Moynan is believed to be dead, police are not calling her death a murder but a “death investigation,” a second police news release states.

Now, newly released search warrants reveal that while searching Moynan’s home, investigators found a positive pregnancy test in her nightstand, the News and Observer and WBTV report.

“Monica being pregnant may have been a factor in the incidents that led up to Monica’s death,” the warrants state.

Police believe Moynan’s ex-boyfriend to be a person of interest.

During police interviews, Moynan’s ex-boyfriend allegedly admitted to using her cell phone and pretending to be her on social media, according to a previously released warrant obtained by WBTV. He said he communicated with Monica’s family and friends posing as her for months because he wasn’t sure how to tell them she was missing.

He claimed that, before she disappeared, Moynan was addicted to heroin and was trying to quit. He also claimed he last heard from her in June when she sent him a text message with a picture of their children saying “I can’t do this anymore,” the warrants state, WBTV reports.

The ex-wife of Moynan’s ex-boyfriend told police she had also pretended to be Moynan on the phone with her property manager and that she had a copy of Moynan’s driver’s license.

Police asked her to do a recorded phone call with Moynan’s ex-boyfriend in which he reportedly told her, “Like, not being mean but I really don’t think like there’s anything,” the newly released warrants state. “Because there’s no evidence or anything like that, so.”

Moynan’s mother told police her daughter’s ex-boyfriend was abusive and often lied. The missing 23-year-old had a protective order against him at the time of her disappearance, according to the News and Observer.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Mitchell Ham at (919) 567-4702.