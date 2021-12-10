Melissa Molinari, 38, was last seen leaving her Long Island home on Nov. 21

Missing Mother of 4 Found Dead in N.Y. Forest, Husband Is Charged with Her Murder

The mystery of a Long Island, N.Y., mother's disappearance nearly three weeks ago ended Thursday with the discovery of her body in a state forest.

Afterward, Melissa Molinari's husband, 43-year-old Marcello Molinari, was arrested for her alleged murder, Suffolk County police confirm to PEOPLE.

An autopsy has yet to be conducted to determine how she died.

Melissa, 38, was last seen by family members leaving her Centereach home on Sunday, Nov. 21, four days before Thanksgiving, police said. Her car remained behind at the residence.

The mother of four was reported missing Dec. 2 — not by her husband, but by a friend, reports NBC New York.

Authorities found her body Thursday in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest in Middle Island.

Police did not reveal what led them to suspect the husband, who was charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release.

The search for Melissa had been boosted on social media by Joe Petito, acting on his vow to help other families find their missing loved ones after his 22-year-old daughter, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, disappeared last fall while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Petito's body was found Sept. 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and her death later was ruled a homicide by strangulation. Laundrie, who was named a person of interest by police after the discovery, then went missing, and after a 32-day search authorities discovered his remains in a Florida wilderness area.

Before finding Melissa's body, Suffolk County detectives on Wednesday searched a water basin across the street from the Molinari home looking for clues.

"I find it very surprising she didn't take that car, she was in it all the time," a neighbor, Gina Bastone, told NBC New York. "That's what I'm shocked about, that she she would leave the kids, because she was so hands-on ... it's just weird. Got to be so hard."