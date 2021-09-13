Missing Moms: 6 Months After Georgia Mom's Mysterious Disappearance, Her Sister Hopes for Answers

Tiffany Foster, 35, has been missing since March 1. Her case is examined in this week's issue of PEOPLE, which features eight unsolved cases of missing moms

Tiffany Foster had everything to look forward to. The 35-year-old devoted mother of three was newly engaged to a man and about to graduate from Georgia Military College, where she was studying criminal justice.

"Everything was aligning for her. She was getting everything she wanted," Tiffany's sister Kimberly Bryan, 34, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story, which is focused on the mysteries of eight missing moms across the country.

But when Tiffany disappeared from her Newnan, Ga., home on March 1, 2021 and didn't show up for her college class or work, her family became worried.

She even missed a prepaid flight to on March 11 to Texas, where she planned to visit a friend.

"We're calling and she's not answering and she wasn't on social media," says Bryan. "That was very unusual for her."

Bryan says she felt something was wrong with her sister leading up to her disappearance — and that Tiffany was not herself, but not saying anything.

"I feel like I should have probed more and dug more to kind of see what was going on with her," she says.

Seven days after Tiffany sent her last text message to her mother, her 2020 Nissan Altima was discovered in a parking lot in College Park, Georgia. Her credit card and purse were found in her car but her cell phone was missing.

On April 8, her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was charged with theft for moving her car after she was reported missing. And then on April 20, he was charged with kidnapping Tiffany in an incident that occurred in Nov. 2020. He has not been charged in connection with her disappearance.

Robertson is currently in jail and has not yet entered pleas to the charges. Information about his attorney was not immediately available.

Bryan believes one day she will get answers as to what happened to her sister.

"I think in God's time everything is going to come to the surface, and what we've been asking for and wanting we're going to get," she says. "We're going to get answers to where she is. We just have to be patient."

Bryan adds: "I just want people to know she just didn't walk off. Something had to have happened because that's not her character to just abandon her family, her kids, and her responsibilities."