Missing Moms: 2 Years After Texas Mom Vanished in Parking Garage, Stepfather Refuses to Quit Searching

Bright and ambitious, Prisma Reyes was determined to be the best she could be.

After moving to the Dallas area from Veracruz, Mexico, as a young girl, Reyes became fluent in English in a single summer. She earned a scholarship to attend a math-and-science magnet school, and after graduation she joined the National Guard and became a paralegal.

When her son Dominic was born in 2014, she became a mother focused on raising her son.

"She's always striving to better her life for my grandson," says Daniel Fuchs, 55, Reyes' stepfather who raised her since she was 5.

So it didn't make sense when the 26-year-old mom failed to pick up her son from the babysitter on April 17, 2019.

Surveillance video released by law enforcement at the time showed Reyes having lunch with her ex-boyfriend — who has not been identified by authorities or named a suspect in her disappearance.

After the ex leaves the restaurant, Reyes stays behind and continues to drink at the bar, surveillance video shows.

Police say Reyes left and eventually made her way to the parking garage of her ex's apartment complex, where she is seen pacing and talking on her cell phone. It's the last known sighting of Reyes.

"It is not often that a person vanishes without a trace like this but in this particular instance, that is exactly what happened," Dustan Barrett, lead detective from the Mesquite Police Department, told TV station NBCDFW in April.

"I fully believe somebody saw something and I need that person to come talk to me," said Barrett.

It has been two years since Reyes vanished, and her stepfather refuses to quit searching for her.

"How can somebody disappear like smoke in the wind?" says Fuchs. "I have to find her for her son."