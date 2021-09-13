Missing Moms: 'Nightmare' Unfolds After Calif. Mother Misses Daughter's Birthday Trip, Never Returns Home

The latest issue of PEOPLE explores eight unsolved cases of missing moms, including May "Maya" Millete, who was last seen by her husband in their Chula Vista home on Jan. 7

Nine months after a California mother of three disappeared days before her daughter's 11th birthday, the search for her continues.

"It's a nightmare," Maricris Drouaillet tells PEOPLE of the disappearance of her younger sister May "Maya" Millete.

Millete, 40, vanished from her Chula Vista home on Jan. 7., one day before she and her husband, Larry, were planning on taking their three children, ages 4, 9 and 11, to Big Bear to celebrate their daughter's birthday with Millete's family.

When no one could reach Millete on Jan. 8, her family began to worry.

"She would never miss this," says Drouaillet. "She'd never abandon her children or her family."

In July, police named Millete's husband, Larry, the father of her three kids, as a person of interest in the case. He has not been arrested or charged, and the search for her remains active.

Despite the troubling news, Millete's family, who started the Facebook page Help Find Maya, is staying hopeful.

"Until we find her, there's still hope that she's coming home," Drouaillet says. "We're praying hard that she's still [alive]."