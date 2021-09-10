Lauren Dumolo was last seen applying for a job at a sandwich shop on June 18, 2020. Her case is examined in this week's issue of PEOPLE, which features eight unsolved cases of missing moms

Missing Moms: Fla. Mother Last Seen Applying for Job Is Still Missing a Year Later, Family Is Not Giving Up

When Lauren Dumolo lost her job amid the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020, the Cape Coral, Fla., mom wanted to quickly find a new one to support her 5-year-old daughter McKayla.

On June 18, 2020, Lauren walked into a convenience store and applied for a position at a sandwich shop, which was captured on surveillance video.

The next day, her sister Cassie Carey says, "I called her that morning like three different times, messaged her and I never heard back from her."

That evening, Lauren's on-and-off again boyfriend, Gabriel Pena, called her father to tell her she was not home. Lauren's father told him to have Lauren call him when she returned.

The call never came.

On June 20, a passerby found Lauren's purse in a nearby park and turned it over to police. Though Cape Coral police scoured the area – and used cadaver dogs in their search – Lauren remained missing.

"It appears that she just vanished," says Cape Coral detective Nick Jones.

Police interviewed Lauren's boyfriend, who had an alibi and passed a polygraph test, Jones has said. He is not a suspect in the case.

With nothing but dead ends, Lauren's sister says her family refuses to give up.

people cover

"It's not like we're going to wake up and we're not going to do anything," says Cassie. "We're going to continue to push [her story] through social media, push it through different media waves and just make sure we keep Lauren's story alive."

As they follow up on any leads they hear about, they continue to support Lauren's daughter, who is being raised by McKayla's father.

"We're not going to give up until she's found," says Cassie.