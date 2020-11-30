Missing Mom of 2, Who Was 5 Months Pregnant, Is Found Slain in Missouri Park

Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman whose body was found in a wooded area after she was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day.

Amethyst Killian was reported missing at about 8 p.m. after her family alleged she never returned to her St. Peters, Missouri, home from a trip to the gas station the night before, according to local TV station KMOV.

The following day, St. Peters police was called to a nearby wooded area “after personal items of the victim were found in the area, which led to the discovery of her body nearby,” the department stated on its Facebook page.

“St. Peters Police Department requested the activation of the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad to assist with an investigation wherein a female subject was the victim of an apparent homicide,” police stated.

Killian was pregnant with her third child, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by her cousin.

She was the mother of a 6-year-old girl and 11-month-old boy, the site says.

“She leaves behind two amazing kids,” her cousin wrote on the site in an effort to raise money for funeral expenses and for Killian's children. “Ame was 5 months pregnant so not only do we have the loss of my cousin but also we lost a soon to be addition to our family.”

Killian’s neighbor Susan Brown told KSDK that she appeared to be a loving mother in a close-knit family.

"She was a sweetheart and just a really nice person. I just can’t believe what’s happened to her,” Brown told the station. "I pray for the whole family. It's horrible."

Police have not released the details surrounding Killian's death.