Missing Calif. Mom's Car Discovered a Month After Her Disappearance, But She's Nowhere to Be Found

A car belonging to a California mother of 3 who mysteriously vanished in July has been found – with no sign of her anywhere, say police.

Heather Gumina Waters, 33, of Pleasant Valley, was last seen on July 16, not long after she was released from the hospital where she was treated for a broken collarbone.

On Friday, the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that it found her car — a 2005 black Infiniti G35 with pink bow stickers on it — in El Dorado County.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify exactly where the car was found or who found it.

The car “is being forensically processed for evidence,” the Sheriff’s Office says on Facebook.

“Heather Gumina’s current whereabouts are still unknown,” the post says.

Waters had been missing for “several days” when the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of the public to find her in a July 19 Facebook post. Authorities at the time said they believed she was “likely driving” her car.

Described by her mother, Joanna Russell, as a loving mom and wife, Waters has three children, ages four, 10 and 14, local station KTXL reports.

Police continue to search as her family awaits any word of her whereabouts.

“Every minute of the day I feel like dying inside,” her mother, Joanna Russell, told local station KTXL said at a vigil for her daughter. “I do, I feel like dying because I didn’t protect her. I didn’t protect her.”

Waters went missing shortly after she had broken her collarbone and was complaining about the pain, Russell told the outlet.

“That’s why there’s a concern for her safety right now and a concern that she had a broken collarbone,” she added. “So, I’m praying that someone will hear this or have seen something or might know something and please report it to the sheriff.”

Russell told the station that the woman’s disappearance had taken a toll on her daughter’s three children, especially her youngest son, who is 4.

“We can’t even really tell him,” she said. “He keeps looking for his mom and he wants to go over there and he can’t. Each day that goes by, the hopes of finding her okay get a little bit more scary.”

Russell also called on social media users to help in the search.

“We are pleading with the community. If anyone seen anything — anything at all, call the Sheriff Dispatch!!” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I Love and miss you Heather Rai my beautiful daughter my heart is so broken.!!!!”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

EDSO is still requesting any information or leads that can help locate Heather Gumina. Please contact dispatch at (530) 621-6600 or Detective J. Sargent at (530) 642-4714.