Six Months After Teen Mom and Her Toddler Son Went Missing, Her Boyfriend Is Charged with Murder

Formal murder charges have been filed in Upstate New York against a 26-year-old man, accused of murdering his 18-year-old girlfriend and her 14-month-old son, who were both reported missing back in mid-May.

PEOPLE confirms that Everardo Donoteo-Reyes has been indicted on two felony counts of second-degree murder and a single felony count of tampering with physical evidence.

Donoteo-Reyes had been named the sole suspect in the killings of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her toddler son, Owen.

The mother and son vanished on May 16, according to the Wayne County Sheriffs Department. Selena’s remains were found a week after she and Owen were reported missing.

The little boy’s body was found in October, buried in a shallow grave.

Everardo Donoteo-Reyes
Wayne County Sheriff's Office

Selena and Donoteo-Reyes had lived together for about three weeks — not far from the farm that employed them both — when she went missing, authorities said during a press conference Wednesday

Donoteo-Reyes has yet to enter a plea and has been in custody without bail since May. Information on his attorney was unavailable Thursday.

Selena was Guatemalan and spoke little English. She immigrated to the U.S. in 2016.

Police allege that when questioned, Donoteo-Reyes, a Mexican national, admitted stuffing his girlfriend’s body into a bag, which he wedged between two logs on a farm in Sodus.

Owen’s body was found a quarter-mile from his mother’s.

Police have yet to release the official causes of their deaths.

Police have not revealed any possible motive but police have said that there was a history of domestic violence incidents during the relationship.

