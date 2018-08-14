Investigators Home in on 5 Locations in Search for Missing College Student Mollie Tibbetts

In their continuing efforts to locate college student Mollie Tibbetts — who vanished from rural Iowa nearly a month ago — investigators have identified five locations near where Tibbetts was last seen that are possibly connected to her case.

According to a state website, “law enforcement is currently seeking additional witnesses and wants to speak to anyone who was in [the five areas] … on July 18, 2018 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” which is within a few hours of when Tibbetts was spotted on her regular evening run.

The University of Iowa sophomore has not been heard from since.

The site features a map with the five locales in the Brooklyn area, including a highway truck stop and a car wash. There are also two tracts of farmland that are highlighted on the map, as well as the area surrounding Tibbetts’ boyfriend’s house, where she had been dog-sitting on July 18 when she went for a jog.

The car wash — the D & M Car Wash — is located in Brooklyn, not far from its commercial district. The truck stop is off of Interstate 80, which runs across the state.

“We are considering all potential scenarios,” Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a Monday news conference. “It is possible Mollie came into contact with someone who caused her harm.”

Mortvedt also asked, as the website does, for residents to be alert to any sudden changes in behavior they may detect in friends, relatives and co-workers.

Mollie Tibbetts

“Please contact us if you have noticed changes,” Mortvedt said.

He said variations to a person’s “normal routine” should raise a red flag, as should a “vehicle unexpectedly taken to a repair shop” or sold.

The website also says to be on the lookout for changes in a person’s physical appearance, displays of anxiety, nervousness or irritability, unexplained injuries or changes in consumption of alcohol or drugs or “interest in the status of the investigation” and an unwillingness to discuss it.

A $331,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Tibbetts’ safe return.

She is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 120 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Tips can be left at 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400 or sent via email to tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.