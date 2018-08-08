Missing Mollie Tibbetts' Dad Addresses Possible Abductor: 'Do Not Escalate This ... Let [Her] Go'

Rob Tibbetts believes his missing daughter, 20-year-old University of Iowa sophomore Mollie Tibbetts, is alive but being held captive by someone she knows.

Appearing on Fox News on Tuesday evening, Rob urged whoever may be holding his daughter to “turn yourself in” and “let Mollie go.”

It was the second time he has addressed his daughter’s possible abductor directly in a nationally-televised interview. He also spoke to ABC News on Monday, offering up his theory on what may have happened to Mollie, who vanished three weeks ago.

“It’s totally speculation, but I do believe that Mollie is with someone who she knows, probably someone who cares about her,” Rob said. “But that relationship was misguided, misinterpreted and went wrong, and I think they’re in a place with Mollie and don’t know how to get themselves out of this horrible situation.”

The concerned father, who spoke to PEOPLE on Monday morning, told the potential abductor there was still time to do the right thing.

“You’ve made a mistake. We’ve all made mistakes. Don’t compound this,” he told ABC. “Work your way through this. Listen to Mollie.”

Mollie, who was studying psychology, has not been seen since the night of July 18, when she was spotted on her usual jog around Brooklyn, Iowa, around 7:30.

She was reported missing by her family the following day, after failing to show up for her job as a camp counselor.

A reward for information leading to her safe return has now surpassed $300,000 and police say they have received hundreds of tips and leads.

This week videos of Mollie before her abduction surfaced showing her before she went missing, going about her daily life and speaking about her faith.

While authorities have said they have a “solid timeline” in her disappearance, they have declined to discuss any suspects they might have or specific details of their work, including evidence that may have been recovered.

Rob told both ABC and Fox that the lack of physical evidence in this case gives him hope that Mollie is alive.

“I do believe that every day that we don’t find Mollie hurt or harmed, she’s somewhere where we can get her home safe and sound,” he said.

Speaking again to Mollie’s possible abductor while on Fox News, Rob was reassuring but resolute: Release his daughter.

“You’re probably very afraid,” he said calmly. “This isn’t probably a situation that you anticipated. You don’t know how to extricate yourself from this but the best thing to do at this point is to put an end to it … Do not escalate this and do not miss out one more day. Let Mollie go and turn yourself in.”

Mollie is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 120 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact authorities at 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400 or email tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.