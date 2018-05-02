Missing Mississippi Teen Believed To Be With Former Teacher Accused of Sex Crime Against a Student

Authorities in Mississippi have asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old boy who they suspect is on the run with a 30-year-old woman who lost her teaching job last month amid allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

PEOPLE confirms that Oscar O’Neal II has been missing since April 30; the teen was last seen at his home around 1 a.m.

O’Neal was reported missing by his mother, according to a statement from Hattiesburg Police.

Police believe O’Neal may be with 30-year-old Nicole Jackson.

A former teacher at the Earl Travillion Attendance Center in Hattiesburg, Jackson had surrendered to police back on April 10.

Hattiesburg Police Department

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

She was released on a $10,000 bond after being charged with sexual battery in position of trust or authority.

Investigators accused Jackson of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, prompting her to resign.

Police did not identify the student with whom Jackson allegedly had the relationship. It was also unclear if the teen had ever had Jackson as a teacher.

A warrant has been issued for Jackson’s arrest, the statement confirms.

Jackson and O’Neal may be traveling in a dark blue Chevy Impala with Mississippi license plate FRA-4454.

Those with any information concerning their whereabouts are being asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.