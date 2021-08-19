Family and friends of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32, grew worried when she failed to show up for work

Missing Minn. Woman Found Slain on Property Belonging to Man with Whom She Was Seen Leaving Bar

The body of a Minnesota woman who went missing in early August has been found — and the married man who said he would drive her home is suspected in connection with her death.

On Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32, of Isanti, vanished after she was seen having drinks with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the VFW Hall where she worked as a bartender, according to a search warrant obtained by 5 Eyewitness News, KARE 11 and Fox 9.

Peterson offered to drive her home, but they ended up at another bar together in Bethel.

Witnesses at both bars said Vangrinsven was "noticeably intoxicated" and that her co-workers had to cut her off, the warrant states, Fox 9 reports.

Employees offered to drive her home, but Peterson "insisted" on doing it himself, the warrant says.

Witnesses said they had a "bad feeling" about him taking her home, the warrant states.

Employees at the VFW said Peterson would "stare at female employees" when he was drinking, the warrant states.

Vangrinsven's co-workers grew further worried when she failed to show up for work the next morning — and her car was still in the VFW parking lot.

Failing to show up for work is "completely out of her character," Vangrinsven's friend, Ricky Egge, wrote in a GoFundMe he set up while she was missing.

In the ensuing days, police executed a search warrant on Peterson's property in Athens Township, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office says in a statement.

On Aug. 10, investigators found the body of an adult female, later identified as Vangrinsven.

She had been shot in the head and buried in a shallow grave on the property, according to the warrant, 5 Eyewitness News reports.

On Tuesday, Peterson was arrested and booked into the Isanti County Adult Detention Center on a probable cause murder hold, the statement says.

He has not yet been formally charged. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

He remains held at the Isanti County Adult Detention Center, online jail records show.

As police continue to investigate, Vangrinsven's family and friends are mourning her loss.

In a statement released Tuesday, her family wrote, "There is no way to know the correct way to navigate such unexpected and horrific events. The grief is overwhelming and the unanswered questions and influx of information even more so.

"Our gratitude cannot be expressed enough and our silence to media and social media is not due to a lack of appreciation but rather a drive to be sure that we in no way interfere with what we hope will bring answers and justice. We don't have answers. And we will never have the answer we hoped to have; that she was found alive.

"We have chosen at this time, to be cautious, to not risk any potential impeding of the facts and information that we hope will bring justice and accountability. We want answers. We want justice. We want the person who did this to Amanda be held to the highest level of accountability. While we grieve, while we give strength to each other and get strength from the community, we will continue to remain cautious and quietly, but passionately, continue to advocate for answers, accountability and Justice.