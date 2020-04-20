Missing Minn. Teen Is Presumed Murdered, and Friend Arrested Who Allegedly Told Mom 'B.S.' Story

Image zoom Go Fund Me

A 27-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with the presumed second-degree murder of a missing 19-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since early April.

The Moorhead Police Department issued a statement late Saturday announcing the arrest of Ethan Broad.

Dystynee Avery was last seen in Moorhead on April 3.

According to the statement, “the investigation led to the belief that foul play was involved,” and Broad was arrested.

The statement does not provide any information regarding why they believe Dystynee was killed.

Police still do not know where Dystynee’s body is. Broad remains in custody without bond.

KVLY-TV spoke to Doreen Avery, Dystynee’s mother, who said Broad and her daughter were friendly and that she had been temporarily staying at his apartment.

Image zoom Ethan Broad Moorhead Police

“He will not tell anybody where she’s at, which is the hardest part,” the grieving mother told the station. “And now that I know that she is gone, I want answers. I want to know where she’s at. I want to know what he did to her.”

According to Avery, Broad seemed like a good friend to Dystynee.

“For him to do what he did, I guess I really don’t know him. Because obviously he’s capable of taking someone’s life,” Avery said.

Avery, who said her daughter was the kind of person who’d try to cheer you up when you were down, claimed Broad called her on April 3 in a panic, and said that he and Dystynee had had a fight the night before. He allegedly said he awoke to find Dystynee was gone — a story he allegedly also told her boyfriend, Jordan Yarobrough, in a phone call.

Avery called the story “a bunch of B.S., because obviously he had already taken her life. She was already gone.”

Adds Yarobrough, who also spoke to the station: “Ethan had told me four different stories. It didn’t add up.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Dystynee’s family.

Police ask that anyone with any information about Dystynee’s disappearance call Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead Police Department detective.

It was unclear if Broad had appeared in court to enter a plea to the single charge against him.

Information on his attorney was unavailable Monday.