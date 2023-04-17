Missing Minn. Mom of 2 Planned to Move Out of Home She Shared with Her Ex When She Disappeared, Family Says

Police have called the disappearance of Maddi Kingsbury, 26, "involuntary" and "suspicious"

By
Published on April 17, 2023 01:44 PM
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Madeline Kingsbury. Photo: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

A Minnesota mom who vanished more than two weeks ago had plans to move out of the home she shared with her ex prior to her mysterious disappearance, say family.

According to police in Winona, Minn., Madeline "Maddi" Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31, after she and the father of her children, ages 5 and 2, dropped them off at daycare before allegedly returning to the home they shared together.

Police have called the disappearance of Maddi, 26, "involuntary" and "suspicious."

Speaking with Maddi's sister, Megan Kingsbury, KARE-TV identified the children's father as Adam Fravel. Megan says while the pair lived together with their children, they were no longer romantically involved and Maddi was looking for another place to live.

Maddi planned to stay in the Winona area to co-parent with Fravel, Megan told the station.

"There were definitely alarm bells going off, because it was so unlike her," Megan said of not hearing from Maddi since the morning of the 31st.

Maddi also failed to report to her job at Mayo Clinic and did not show up to retrieve her kids from daycare later that day.

The Kingsbury family shared a statement Wednesday via the Winona police, calling the weeks-long search for her "a waking nightmare with no respite."

"[We] have to think that the only thing that could come close to what we experience is the stress of combat, day after awful day," the statement reads, in part. "We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter."

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Madeline Kingsbury. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

CNN reports Fravel has since denied any involvement in Maddi's disappearance. Police have not named him or anybody else as a suspect or person of interest.

"I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," said Fravel.

The ex-couple's children remain in state custody, as Fravel did not have custodial rights over them, according to CNN, citing court records.

However, Megan told KARE she has seen kids and they are in "a safe place."

Since her disappearance, thousands of volunteers have scoured the counties of Winona and Fillmore, police say, and numerous search warrant have been served.

The dark blue minivan Maddi was said to have driven home in before she vanished is currently being processed for evidence.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the police tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or crimestoppermn.org.

