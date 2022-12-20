Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play

A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police.

Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference.

Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera outside a business in the Comstock area, but never made it home to her family, according to her missing persons poster.

Kelley's abandoned truck was located on Dec. 11, about three miles from where she'd been spotted on camera the night before.

There is currently a person of interest in the case in custody on an unrelated charge, according to Fuller, who said, "We believe that person has some information that can help us locate our missing person."

Fuller would not reveal any additional details, and emphasized that police continue to seek anyone else with information in the case.

During the press conference, Fuller also said that evidence within Kelley's abandoned vehicle led them to believe she is likely the victim of foul play. Still, he said, "We have hope that she is still alive, which is why we continue to work [this as a] missing persons case."

Several detectives are actively working Kelley's case and following up on leads, Fuller noted. They are also in contact with her family.

"We're going to continue moving forward on the basis that we're going to find her, and as a decent human being, I'm hoping we find her healthy and happy and we can return her to her family," said Nicholas Armold, Portage Director of Public Safety.

Kelley is 5 feet 10 inches and about 130 lbs., with long blond hair and various tattoos. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or 911.