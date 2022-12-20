Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play

Heather Kelley's abandoned truck was found the day after she disappeared

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 20, 2022 09:50 AM
Heather Kelley, Police suspect foul play in case of missing Portage woman
Heather Kelley. Photo: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police.

Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference.

Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera outside a business in the Comstock area, but never made it home to her family, according to her missing persons poster.

Kelley's abandoned truck was located on Dec. 11, about three miles from where she'd been spotted on camera the night before.

There is currently a person of interest in the case in custody on an unrelated charge, according to Fuller, who said, "We believe that person has some information that can help us locate our missing person."

Fuller would not reveal any additional details, and emphasized that police continue to seek anyone else with information in the case.

During the press conference, Fuller also said that evidence within Kelley's abandoned vehicle led them to believe she is likely the victim of foul play. Still, he said, "We have hope that she is still alive, which is why we continue to work [this as a] missing persons case."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Several detectives are actively working Kelley's case and following up on leads, Fuller noted. They are also in contact with her family.

"We're going to continue moving forward on the basis that we're going to find her, and as a decent human being, I'm hoping we find her healthy and happy and we can return her to her family," said Nicholas Armold, Portage Director of Public Safety.

Kelley is 5 feet 10 inches and about 130 lbs., with long blond hair and various tattoos. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or 911.

Related Articles
Eleanor Bowles murder
Ga. Grandmother, 77, Is Stabbed to Death While Confronting Man Trying to Steal Her Car: Police
emilee dubes
A 15-Year-Old Missouri Girl Is Missing, and Her Family Thinks She's Being Held Against Her Will
jesse wilson, crystal wilson
Ariz. Boy, 10, Vanished in 2016. His Adoptive Mother, Who Pleaded for His Safe Return, Was Just Charged
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Roommates of Slain Idaho Students Are Not Suspects, and 911 Call Came from One of Their Phones: Police
A search is currently underway for Nadia Lee, 2, in Pasadena
Foul Play Suspected in Disappearance of Texas Girl, 2, Whose Father Allegedly Killed Her Mother: Police
Allahnia Lenoir aka Fruity
Ga. Woman, 24, Missing for 2 Months Was Murdered, Say Police — and a Suspect Is at Large
Amber Robertson; Amiah Robertson
Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case
Merced County Sheriff's Office to report Jasleen, Jasdeep, Amandeep, and 8-month-old, Aroohi missing
Authorities Show Video of Kidnapped Calif. Family Being Placed into Pickup Truck by Armed Suspect
Christina Lee Powell
Texas Mom of 2 Hasn't Been Seen Since Leaving Home in a Hurry Without Her Phone
Emily Rogers
Missing Wisc. Mom May Be 'Victim of Foul Play,' as Phone Is Found in Bushes
Kiely Rodni
Mom of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni, 16, Shares Their Last Conversation: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'
Kiely Rodni
16-Year-Old Calif. Girl Vanished After Attending Party at Campground, Police Treating It as Abduction
Police units respond on scene.
Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck
brendan santo
Teen Vanished From Mich. Campus 3 Months Ago — and Family Is 'Desperately Begging' for Answers
Harmony Montgomery
Police Search Home Where Harmony Montgomery Lived with Dad, as Mom Attends Vigil for Missing 7-Year-Old
***Update*** Critical Missing Woman Found Deceased MILWAUKEE, WI - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis. This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Multiple suspects are in custody related to this investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Rogers that are impacted by this tragedy. #MKEPD #CriticalMissingPerson Emily Rogers is a Critical Missing person. There is reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance is not voluntary and/or she is the victim of foul play. Milwaukee Police are actively following up on all leads and request that anyone with any information regarding Emily Rogers contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
Body of Missing Wisconsin Woman Emily Rogers Found, Multiple Suspects in Custody: Police