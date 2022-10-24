A family of four reported missing from their Michigan home more than a week ago has been deemed safe by authorities.

On Sunday, authorities located the Cirigliano family — parents Anthony and Suzette, both 51, and their two sons, 19-year-old Brandon and 15-year-old Noah — in Stevens Point, Wisc., about 450 miles outside of their hometown of Fremont, Michigan.

After speaking with each family member, police told WOOD-TV that although the Ciriglianos' are "still of the opinion that people are after them" the case is now closed because "the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody."

On Oct. 17, Fremont police said they corroborated a sighting of the family at a gas station in Gulliver, Mich.

They were captured on surveillance footage purchasing food and gas, according to a news release.

Suzette Cirigliano. Freemont Police Department (2)

The quartet was first reported missing Oct. 16 after neighbors spotted Suzette's mother, who suffers from dementia and requires full-time care, wandering around their neighborhood, PEOPLE previously reported.

A subsequent investigation revealed the family turned off their cell phones and left behind their pets in addition to Suzette's mom.

Prior to their alleged disappearance, police said Anthony exhibited "paranoid behaviors" during a bizarre 911 call that same morning when he allegedly told dispatch he needed "police protection immediately."

"It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth. I am not crazy," Anthony reportedly said.

"[A Fremont police sergeant] knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here," he said. "I know this sounds crazy; you don't have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows [the Fremont police sergeant] and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please."