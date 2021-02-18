Police have yet to discuss a possible motive for the killings

Missing Mich. Couple Was Found Dead in Woods, and Adult Son Is Charged with Murder

The son of a slain Michigan couple has been charged with murder more than a week after the killings occurred, PEOPLE confirms.

Two counts of open murder have been filed against Nicholas Alexander Johnson, 27, after the deaths of his patents: Gary Johnson, 65, and Laura Johnson, 64.

In addition, Johnson faces two counts of felony firearm and a single count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to MLive.com, the Portage couple was last seen on Feb. 3.

The Johnsons were reported missing on Feb. 9, after Gary failed to show up to work for more than a week.

Police were dispatched to the couple's home that morning and detected "signs of violence" in their residence, MLive.com reports.

But police found no signs of the couple. A cadaver dog was called in to join the three-day search for the Johnsons.

On Friday, they were found buried in the woods at Gourdneck State Game Area, police said..

A motive has not been discussed.

Gary's older brother, David Johnson, spoke to MLive.com, and said the couple had had problems with their son for a long time.

About 10 years ago, Gary Johnson allegedly told David that "if it ever came down to physically having to control Nick, he didn't think he could do it."

Nicholas Johnson is being held without bond, and has been in custody since Feb. 9 — held on outstanding warrants, including one stemming from an alleged 2019 break-in at his parents' home.

He was arrested hours after his parents were reporting missing, after police found him hiding in a storage container.

It was unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.