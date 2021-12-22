Sherell Pringle, 40, was last seen on Saturday evening when she went out with her boyfriend. Her body was found three days later

Missing Mass. Woman Found Dead in Marsh After Going Out with Man, 'Foul Play Is Suspected,' Say Police

A Massachusetts woman has been found dead in a marsh along the Salem Turnpike, and the district attorney says that she may be a victim of foul play.

Sherell Pringle, 40, was last seen on Saturday evening when she went out with her boyfriend. When she did not return home on Sunday, her son called police.

"I called my mom, texted my mom, and no answer," her son, 19-year-old Jahmani Larionne told 7NEWS in Boston. "I gave it a couple of hours and still no answer." Larionne then tracked her phone, locating it in a sewer were it had been discarded.

Police began to search for the missing woman, finally finding her body on Tuesday alongside the Turnpike.

Authorities have not named any suspects in the case, and a cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

"This is an active and fluid investigation," a spokesperson for the Essex County DA told CBS Boston. "Foul play is suspected."

As authorities investigate the case, Pringle's family is mourning their loss of the vivacious event planner who was known for her upbeat, positive outlook.

"She always had a beautiful smile," her cousin, Glen Wilder, told the Boston Globe. "Always happy. Everything was always good with Sherell."

"Everybody knew her, and everybody loved her," her friend Ayanna O'Brien also told the Globe. The whole community is heartbroken by this."

But amidst the sorrow, some of the family is now angry.

"It's been pure hell," Pringle's mother, Pearl Garner, told CBS News. "I'm a mother, that's my child. I feel like my heart has been ripped out. I don't know what's going on. I feel like the police should be doing much, much more."

"They just left her on the side of the road like an animal," O'Brien added through her tears.