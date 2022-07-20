Before Her Death, 'Loving' Mass. Woman Had Bad Breakup with Person of Interest, Mom Says
The family of Massachusetts woman Mary Anderson is mourning her death after police confirmed Tuesday that her body was found inside her truck in Vermont.
Speaking with WBTS-TV at a Tuesday night vigil for the 23-year-old, Mary's mom Sheila Anderson remembered her daughter as "strong" and "beautiful."
"Mary was very strong-headed, athletic, loving, beautiful," Sheila said. "She was just a beautiful daughter."
Mary was reported missing Sunday, after failing to return to the family home in Harvard, Mass., the night prior. She had been visiting a friend in Hudson, N.H., Sheila told the station.
"We're a very tight-knit family. Mary would never leave us as a family hanging. We're very respectful of each other," Sheila said, per WBTS.
"My daughter said, 'You know, Mary hasn't come home, mom,' and Mary always comes home. She sleeps at home, and that was kind of like the first flag."
Police identified Mary's ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis, as a person of interest in connection to her disappearance and later, her death.
Sheila told the outlet that the pair did not end their relationship amicably.
"I know when they broke up it was a rough break up. He didn't want it and I know that Mary told me that he was texting her to try to get back together," Sheila told the station of the couple's split, in late 2021. "I just know that Matt had anger issues and I knew that through Mary."
Mary's body was found early Tuesday morning in her pickup truck in Brattleboro, Vt., about 70 miles outside of her hometown of Harvard.
During a press conference that evening, Vermont State Police said it was unclear how long she had been there. Her cause of death is pending.
Davis was shot and killed Tuesday evening, during a confrontation with authorities in Brattleboro, PEOPLE previously reported.
According to police, Davis was found walking in a wooded area. During the encounter, three responding officers allegedly fired their weapons at Davis, who police said was armed with a knife, a VSP news release reads.
Following the shooting, police rendered aid, but Davis died on the scene.
The investigation into Mary's death and the fatal shooting of Davis remains ongoing.