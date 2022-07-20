Before Her Death, 'Loving' Mass. Woman Had Bad Breakup with Person of Interest, Mom Says

Matthew Davis BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, July 19, 2022) — The investigation into this morning's discovery of a body in Brattleboro remains in its early stages. The Vermont State Police has been able to preliminarily identify the victim as Mary Anderson, a 23-year-old woman from the town of Harvard, Massachusetts, who had been reported missing over the weekend. Brattleboro police located her body inside her truck, which had been sought as part of the missing-persons investigation. Police are looking to locate and speak with Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who may have information relevant to this ongoing investigation.

Matthew Davis | Credit: Vermont State Police