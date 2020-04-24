2 Missing Md. Women, 18 and 33, Are 'in Danger' — and Police Think They're Possibly Together

Image zoom Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP)

Police in Maryland are searching for two missing women who are believed in danger and are possibly together.

On Monday, the Maryland State Police announced on Facebook that they are searching for Heather Grogg, 33, and 18-year-old Danielle Tyler.

Tyler was reported missing by her grandmother, Sherry Tyler, after state homicide detectives called her looking for her granddaughter and encouraged her to file a missing persons report, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Sherry Tyler last heard from her granddaughter on April 6, after she had broken up with her boyfriend and texted, “MeMaw, I think I am going to turn my phone off for a little bit. I’m not sure, I am just tired of all the drama.”

At the time, Sherry Tyler didn’t think much of the text but when she heard from homicide detectives, she knew something was wrong. Now, she’s afraid her granddaughter will never come home.

“I posted on her Facebook, ‘Danielle just call me, I will come get you wherever you are. I don’t care, just call me, I love you,’” Sherry told the Sun. “I am desperate. I need her found. I need her brought home.”

She said she believes her granddaughter fell in with the wrong crowd before she disappeared. Through conversations with friends and friends of friends, Sherry Tyler has learned that her granddaughter was staying at the home of a man named David Sanford.

Sanford and two other men, Monroe Merrell and John Black III, are behind bars — charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in West Virginia in connection with the March 18 death of a Taneytown man, according to the Sun.

Attorney and plea information for Sandford, Merrell and Black was not available Friday.

Grogg’s sister, Brandie Hebb, told the Sun her sister was a live-in babysitter at Sanford’s home in Westminster before she was reported missing by their mother on April 6.

“I’m thinking in my head she witnessed something and she’s in trouble,” Hebb told the Sun. “It’s highly unlike her not to speak with anyone and drop off the face of the Earth.”

Authorities have not released any additional information in the case, other than a statement saying the women are believed to be in danger.

“Since the initial missing person reports were taken by the Maryland State Police, Danielle Tyler and Heather Grogg have been considered to be critically missing and in danger,” MPD spokesperson Greg Shipley said in an email. “We cannot be more specific about why we believe this, due to the impact the release of investigative information at this time could have on ongoing investigations.”

Sherry Tyler says she won’t stop asking questions until her granddaughter comes home.

“I am afraid that maybe she saw something, these girls saw something,” she told the Sun. “I am scared to death.”

Anyone with any information about the pair’s whereabouts is urged to call the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.