Man Charged with Murder in Wrong Way Crash that Killed 17-Year-Old

A 17-year-old Kentucky teen is dead after a man allegedly drove the wrong way on a highway while under the influence, killing her.

On Monday, Madelynn Noel Troutt, of Louisville, was driving on the Dixie Highway when she was struck by another vehicle head-on.

"A truck went flying by and hit the car, went over into the next lane, hit her head on so I immediately backed up and got out and ran over there," witness Joann Humphrey told WLKY. "A good 30 or 40 people ran to the scene. They were trying to get the door open so they could get to her and then a nurse that I guess was across the street ran over and started doing CPR on her."

The other driver, Michael Dewitt, 28, allegedly attempted to flee the scene but witnesses were able to hold him there until police arrived.

"He jumped out and took off running and then everybody was like, 'Oh, he's trying to get away,' so I know people tackled him down the street," Humphrey recalled. "They went after him."

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered to mourn the Butler High School senior.

"Madelynn was a special girl. Her smile lit up the room," her uncle Chris Troutt told WLKY. "She's left a hole in everybody's heart."

Troutt was working two jobs and excited to graduate. She dreamed of becoming a nurse.

Dewitt has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. He allegedly had large amounts of amphetamines and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of the crash, WDBR reports.