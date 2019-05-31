Video for 1994 Song 'Runaway Train' Helped Recover 21 Missing Kids — But 11 Have Not Been Found

Before Amber Alerts and social media, there was Soul Asylum’s video of ‘Runaway Train’ airing on MTV. In the video for the 1994 hit, the band featured powerful vignettes about 36 children who have gone missing. As a result of the video, 25 of the children were found -- but the following 11 remain unaccounted for.