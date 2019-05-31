Video for 1994 Song 'Runaway Train' Helped Recover 21 Missing Kids — But 11 Have Not Been Found

ANDREA DURHAM
At age 13, Andrea Durham was last seen at her apartment in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Feb. 1, 1990. Her purse was left behind.
BYRON PAGE
He was an honor student preparing to take his driving test the following day when Byron Page, 17, vanished in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 1992. Foul play is suspected.
CHRISTOPHER KERZE
Christopher Kerze was 17 years old when he disappeared from his Eagan, Minn., home along with the family’s van on April 20, 1990. The van was found 200 miles away.
AUNDRIA BOWMAN
Aundria Bowman was 14 years old when she was last seen at her home in Hamilton, Michigan, on March 11, 1989. She may go by the names Alex or Alexis.
KIMBERLY DOSS
Kimberly Doss was 16 years old when she disappeared from Davenport, Iowa, on Sept. 1, 1982. She has not been seen or heard from since she vanished.
DUANE FOCHTMAN
At age 15, Duane Fochtman was last spotted in the downtown area of Lincoln City, Oregon, on July 22, 1986.
JOHN LANGO
At the age of 17, John Lango was last seen wearing jeans and a gray jacket as he walked away from his Pottsville, Penn., home at midnight on Jan. 1, 1988.
WILDA BENOIT
Wilda Benoit was 14 years old when she was last seen at her home in Creole, La., on July 23, 1992. There is little available evidence in her case.
MARTHA DUNN
At age 15, Martha Dunn disappeared from Daingerfield, Texas, on Sept. 5, 1990. She may have been with a male companion.
PATRICK BETZ
Patrick Betz disappeared at age 11 from an Upland, Calif., pizza parlor on Jan. 20, 1988. He was seen leaving with an unknown adolescent male.
THOMAS GIBSON
Shortly after 10 a.m. on March 18, 1991, Thomas “Tommy” Gibson was last seen playing outside his home in Azalea, Oregon. He was the youngest boy featured in the Soul Asylum video.