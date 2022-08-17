Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter, Stacia Collins.

A statement from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office indicates the father and daughter were discovered two miles apart from each other on a road in Van Lear on Thursday.

The father was found first, at about 11 a.m.

Hours later, "deputies discovered that Mr. Collins' 12-year-old daughter was missing," the statement reads.

"After exhausting numerous leads in an attempt to locate the juvenile, the JCSO in conjunction with Emergency Management Director Gary McClure began assembling search crews in an attempt to locate the juvenile," the statement continues. "The search was to initially concentrate in the area that Mr. Collins was found."

The search for Stacia didn't take long, as she was found by private citizens who happened to be in the area.

Stacia had been shot to death, Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Stacy Collins. Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The girl's death remains under investigation.

Her father is still in the hospital, receiving medical treatment.

Stacia was a sixth grader at Porter Elementary School in Hagerhill who loved music and horror movies, her mother, Summer Mullins, tells WSAZ.

"We lost a very precious person," Mullins said. "She was a gem, taken way too soon."