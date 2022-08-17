Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Stacia Collins died of a gunshot wound, and her father was hospitalized

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 18, 2022 08:09 AM
Stacia Leigh Collins
Stacia Leigh Collins. Photo: Johnson County Sheriff's Department

Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter, Stacia Collins.

A statement from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office indicates the father and daughter were discovered two miles apart from each other on a road in Van Lear on Thursday.

The father was found first, at about 11 a.m.

Hours later, "deputies discovered that Mr. Collins' 12-year-old daughter was missing," the statement reads.

"After exhausting numerous leads in an attempt to locate the juvenile, the JCSO in conjunction with Emergency Management Director Gary McClure began assembling search crews in an attempt to locate the juvenile," the statement continues. "The search was to initially concentrate in the area that Mr. Collins was found."

The search for Stacia didn't take long, as she was found by private citizens who happened to be in the area.

Stacia had been shot to death, Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Stacy Collins
Stacy Collins. Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The girl's death remains under investigation.

Her father is still in the hospital, receiving medical treatment.

Stacia was a sixth grader at Porter Elementary School in Hagerhill who loved music and horror movies, her mother, Summer Mullins, tells WSAZ.

"We lost a very precious person," Mullins said. "She was a gem, taken way too soon."

Related Articles
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
9-Year-Old Boy Loses Both Parents and Younger Sister as Sole Survivor of Campground Shooting
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Escaped Inmate Charged with Murder of Vicky White, Prison Guard Who Aided His Escape
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Nev. Police Officer Fatally Shot Daughter, 12, and Injured Wife and Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Investigators with the GCSO Homicide Unit have made an additional charge against 17-year-old William Micah Hester in connection with the murder of Joanna Lockaby
S.C. Teen Is Accused of Suffocating His 4-Year-Old Sister, Whose Body Was Found in Bin in Woods
Mishael "MJ" James Auman
N.C. Woman Who Told Police Her Firefighter Husband Died by Suicide Is Charged with Murder
Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police
Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police
Mom Killed. Samantha Rementer. https://www.facebook.com/samantha.j.rementer
'You Are Killing My Mom': Pa. Mother's 2 Daughters Allegedly Witnessed Boyfriend Strangling Her
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
Prison Officer Vicky White Dead After Being Rushed to the Hospital as Escaped Inmate Lover Captured
Gabrielle Petito
A Complete Timeline of the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Case, from 'Van Life' Journey to Notebook Confession
Ashton Brown and her children Bella and Brixtyn
N.C. Man Killed Girlfriend and 2 Kids Before Setting House on Fire and Turning Gun on Himself
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=299278422385813&set=pcb.299275195719469 Lily Peters Chippewa Falls Police Department
Juvenile Who Knew Lily Peters Arrested Day After 10-Year-Old's Body Was Found in Wooded Area
Mia Maro
Ill. Father Accused of Beating Teen Daughter to Death Allegedly Said He 'Did Not Trust' Her to Attend Prom
gabby petito
Brian Laundrie's Parents 'Knew the Whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's Body When They Vacationed with Him: Suit
Crime scene tape
5 Dead, Including 1 Child, in Texas Family Murder-Suicide: Police
Jordan Morgan
Suspect Charged Several Days After Killing of Ky. Politician's Daughter During Home Invasion
Chris Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Family Files Lawsuit Claiming Brian Laundrie's Parents Knew About Her Murder