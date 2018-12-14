Police Search Property of Missing Colo. Mom's Fiancé as Her Disappearance Enters 4th Week

Colorado investigators on Friday searched the property of the fiancé of missing Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old Woodland Park flight instructor who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

The search of Patrick Frazee‘s home in Florissant, about 15 miles west of Woodland Park, was reported by ABC News, the Denver Post and local TV station KMGH.

Law enforcement confirmed to PEOPLE that as of Friday morning “numerous” agencies were executing a search warrant but did not specify where.

Frazee’s attorney, Jeremy Loew, confirmed the search in a statement sent to PEOPLE:

“Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search. We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation.”

Police told PEOPLE an update in the case was scheduled for later Friday at a news conference.

Frazee said he last saw Berreth on Thanksgiving, the same day she was seen at a local grocery store shopping with their 1-year-old daughter, according to authorities. Berreth has not been seen since.

Frazee has been cooperative in the investigation, police told reporters on Monday.

In a statement sent to media on Wednesday in lieu of answering further question, his attorney said, “Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return. Mr. Frazee will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and continue to parent the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”

Asked specifically on Monday if Frazee was a suspect, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said he was the father of Berreth’s child and that they were investigating a missing-persons case and would “leave it at that.” (Though Berreth and Frazee are engaged, they have never lived together, her mother said.)

Speaking with the Today show, Frazee’s attorney said he has “no reason to believe that [Frazee] is a suspect.”

From left: Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth Facebook

On Nov. 25, three days after Berreth was last seen, a text was sent from her phone to her employer to say that she wouldn’t be into work that week. Frazee reportedly said he also received a text from her that day — and, on that same day, her phone showed a location near Gooding, Idaho, hundreds of miles away, according to police.

Berreth has relatives in both Idaho and Washington, authorities said. Her mother, Cheryl Berreth, lives in Idaho.

The whole thing baffled her family.

“She’s not the kind that runs off,” Cheryl told reporters on Dec. 10, her voice shaking with emotion. “This is completely out of character. Kelsey loves her God, she loves her family and friends and she loves her job.”

“Kelsey, we just want you home,” Cheryl continued. “Call us if you can, and we won’t quit looking.”

Jim Morgan, Kelsey’s father’s best friend, echoes her mother’s concern to PEOPLE.

“She has been a responsible person her whole life,” he says. “She’s got close relationship with her mom and she wouldn’t take off without talking to them first, she’s that kind of a person. And you know — to leave a baby. I can’t imagine she would ever do that.”

In an interview with NBC News, Cheryl said she spoke with Kelsey twice by phone on Thanksgiving and that her daughter sounded “fine.” They talked about minor things, such as a recipe, Cheryl said.

Cheryl said her daughter and Frazee have a “loving” relationship.

On Dec. 2, she reported Kelsey missing, though it remains unclear what prompted her concern.

Chief De Young said Monday Frazee would have to comment for himself on why he did not report Kelsey missing sooner. De Young said he did not have records of any domestic altercations between them.