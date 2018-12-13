The fiancé of a missing Colorado mom — who was last seen on Thanksgiving and reported days later by her worried mother — is speaking out via his attorney about speculation over his behavior during the investigation.

In a statement, attorney Jeremy Loew described Patrick Frazee as cooperative with law enforcement who are probing the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor living in Woodland Park with whom Frazee shares a young daughter.

Though they are engaged, Berreth and Frazee have never lived together, according to her family.

“Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement, buccal swaps, and photographs,” Loew said in his statement, which was provided to PEOPLE in lieu of an interview.

He noted that speculation about Frazee was fueled by his absence at a police news conference on Monday, where authorities said explicitly that Frazee had been invited but implied he had chosen not to attend.

“Much has been said over the news and social media about Mr. Frazee’s absence at the local news conference,” Loew said.

But Frazee “was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior to its commencement,” according to his attorney. Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated.”

“Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return,” Loew said. “Mr. Frazee will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and continue to parent the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”

Frazee will not be giving interviews, Loew said. He directed future inquires to local or state authorities. (Both the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are assisting.)

Kelsey Berreth's mom, Cheryl Berreth (left) during a news conference about her case

Kelsey Berreth Facebook

According to investigators, Frazee said he last saw Berreth on Thanksgiving when he picked up their daughter. Police say Berreth was seen with their child on video at a local grocery store about 12:27 p.m. that day., and her mom, Cheryl, told the Today show that the two spoke by phone twice that day and Berreth sounded fine.

She was not seen again — and police say it appears she was last heard from on Nov. 25, when a text was sent from her phone to her employer saying that she would not be at work the next week. Also on Nov. 25, her phone marked its location near Gooding, Idaho.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, Berreth’s mom, who lives in Idaho, reported her missing.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said he could not comment on why Berreth’s fiancé did not report her missing sooner but he said there were no records of violence between them.

De Young said no suspects had been identified. Asked specifically if Frazee was a suspect, De Young said he was the father of Berreth’s child and that they were investigating a missing-persons case and would “leave it at that.”

Speaking with Today, Frazee’s attorney said he has “no reason to believe that [Frazee] is a suspect.”

Authorities were joined Monday by Berreth’s mom, who at times grew emotional as she spoke about her daughter’s unexplained and uncharacteristic disappearance.

“Kelsey, we just want you home,” Cheryl said. “Call us if you can, and we won’t quit looking.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.