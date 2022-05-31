Bodies of Illinois Couple Missing Since April Found Weeks Apart in Lake Michigan
The bodies of two University of Illinois Chicago students missing since late April have been found, PEOPLE confirms.
Daniel Sotelo, 26, and his girlfriend Natally Brookson, 22, were last seen April 30. Friends reported them missing within days after they were unable to reach either by phone.
Brookson was last seen leaving her work at Friedman Place, a community for adults who are blind.
The last time Sotelo was seen, he was at the Roosevelt Red Line stop near Roosevelt Road and State Street, close to the UIC campus
He'd been dropped off there by a roommate, who said Sotelo told him he would be heading north.
Brookson, an honors student studying psychology, was found dead on May 2 in Lake Michigan.
On May 22, Sotelo's remains were also found in Lake Michigan, near Wilmette, a village in Cook County, Illinois.
Sotelo was days from graduating with a master's degree in Organic Chemistry.
It was unclear how long the pair had been a couple.
Natalia Derevyanny, Director of Communications for the Cook County Bureau of Administration, tells PEOPLE the cause and manner of death for both "is pending at this time."
A GoFundMe campaign has been established to cover the costs for Brookson's funeral.
There's also a GoFundMe page for Sotelo's funeral expenses.