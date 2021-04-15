Tristan Conner Sexton, 16, Taylor Summers, 14, and Taryn Summers, 8, were all last seen in the small Idaho town of Emmett on separate dates

3 Missing Idaho Children Vanished From the Same Home on Different Days — and They May Be Together

An Idaho sheriff is asking for help to find three children who disappeared from the same home during three separate months — and says that the children may all be together.

Tristan Conner Sexton, 16, Taylor Summers, 14, and Taryn Summers, 8, were all last seen in the small Idaho town of Emmett on separate dates. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the three children are all related.

According to the East Idaho News, Tristan was last seen on Sept. 10. More than a month later, Taylor vanished, on October 19. "Tristan and Taylor continue to be identified as runaways and have had frequent contact with family members; they are not considered to be in danger at this time," the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, Taryn vanished from the same place. Police have searched for the 8-year-old using drones. According to the Idaho Statesman, police are reaching out to people who know her to see if she is with a friend.

"The focus of recent efforts has been on locating Taryn who was reported missing late afternoon on Monday," the sheriff's office said in its latest release. "Her status is that of a missing child due to her young age, but it is believed that she may have run away."

Police believe that the three children may be together, and stress that there is no danger to the community at this time.

Tristan was 5 feet 7 inches and 185 lbs. at the time of his disappearance. He has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweatshirt and black tennis shoes. He also occasionally wears glasses.

Taylor was 5 feet 3 inches and 135 lbs. at the time of her disappearance. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue skinny jeans and yellow and white Vans shoes.

Taryn is 4 feet tall and 65 lbs. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue leggings, a white long-sleeved shirt and black and pink tennis shoes.