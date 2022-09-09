Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother Declared a Fugitive After Failing to Show up at Court

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019.

A Department of Justice source confirms the warrant was granted after Kayla Montgomery, 32, failed to appear in court Thursday morning for a dispositional conference.

Montgomery is now considered a fugitive from justice.

The court hearing had been set for 10 a.m. on Thursday in Manchester.

The outstanding criminal charges against the stepmother were to be discussed at Thursday's hearing.

Montgomery is accused of "engaging in a scheme or course of conduct" from approximately Nov. 30, 2019 — when Harmony was 5 — to June 2, 2021 — several months before Harmony would be reported missing — "to steal benefits in excess of $1,500 by representing to [New Hampshire state Department of Health and Human Services] on various occasions that [Harmony] was in Kayla's household despite Kayla admitting that [Harmony] was not a member of her household during that time period."

The state alleges that she received more than "$1,500 in benefits for [Harmony] to which Kayla was not entitled," according to a probable cause statement previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Montgomery is also accused of making intentional false statements that Harmony was living in her home with her husband and their children in February and March 2021, all in order to claim state benefits.

Montgomery is estranged from Harmony's father, Adam, who is 32.

Adam Montgomery was also arrested earlier this year on multiple counts, including felony second-degree assault for a 2019 incident involving his daughter.

He has also been charged with one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

Last month, the Department of Justice announced that they are now treating Harmony's disappearance as a homicide investigation.

"While Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just-recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion," said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella during a press conference.

Authorities believe Harmony was killed in 2019, likely in Manchester.

The little girl has not been seen since October of that year.

Attorneys for Kayla and Adam Montgomery were unavailable Friday for comment.

They've entered not guilty pleas to the charges against them.

It remains unclear who reported Harmony missing in December 2021.

A dedicated tip line has been created at (603) 203-6060 for anyone who has any information about this case.