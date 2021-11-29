Emma Sweet and her father were reported missing on Thanksgiving Day

Missing 2-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Ind. River, Father in Custody After His Story Allegedly Changed

The body of a missing Indiana two-year-old girl was found Sunday.

A diver discovered Emma Sweet in the White River about three miles downstream from where her father, 39-year-old Jeremy Sweet, was found alive but submerged in a pick-up truck days earlier.

"Although my heart goes out to the family and friends, there's a bit of comfort knowing that we have her now," Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said at a press conference Sunday.

Emma and her father were reported missing on Thanksgiving Day, the day after they were last seen together.

Sweet was found inside his truck around 6 a.m. Friday by several duck hunters and was taken to the hospital for treatment for exposure to hypothermia. The truck was submerged in the east fork of the White River.

But Emma was not found, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search by numerous agencies. She was found Sunday by a diver with the Bartholomew County Water Rescue and Recovery Team.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said Sweet gave differing accounts about what had happened to Emma.

"What he originally said was that he possibly had dropped his daughter off some place prior to that incident happening," said Myers. "And then he said at the same time there shortly after that she was with him at the time he went into the water."

"This is not about Jeremy Sweet today," said Myers. "This is about Emma and us locating this beautiful child and being able to give her back to her family."

Sweet is being held on a 72-hour hold without bond.

During the press conference, Myers said Sweet, who had been out of jail on bond on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon as well as possession of methamphetamine, was in critical condition.

Emma's cause of death has yet to be determined.