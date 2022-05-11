Missing Girl, 13, Found Dead Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances in Oregon, Authorities Say

The body of Milana Li was discovered in a stream by Beaverton Police officers about 24 hours after her mother reported her missing

A missing 13-year-old girl was found dead under "suspicious" circumstances in Beaverton, Oregon, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers were called to Westside Linear Park and discovered the body of Milana Li — who was reported missing by her mother on Monday — in a small stream just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Beaverton Police Department.

"The circumstances surrounding Li's death are suspicious. This is an ongoing investigation. Beaverton Police Detectives are investigating this case," the post stated.

Authorities have not yet released any additional details about Li's death.

Li's body was found less than a mile from her family's apartment and her school, The Oregonian reported.

Police initially described the teenager as a runaway, according to the department's social media post. Li was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and Converse shoes at her family's apartment at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Her mother reported her disappearance the following day, the post stated.

In Monday's post, police shared that "detectives have contacted all known associates of Milana and are concerned for Milana's safety because of her age, lack of resources and length of time missing."

Police noted that Li's first language was Russian and "English is her second language which she reportedly struggles with."

Conestoga Middle School — where Li attended — planned to provide counselors to support students and staff, according to The Oregonian.

"There are no words to express the grief of losing a child," Principal Zan Hess said in a letter to parents, the newspaper reported.

A small memorial for Li was set up near where her body was found including flowers, candles, a bag of kettle corn chips and a card that read "Rest in pease Milana," per The Oregonian.