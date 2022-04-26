"There may be a danger to the public," Chippewa Falls Police said Monday after Lily Peters was found

Missing Girl, 10, Found Dead in the Woods, Now the Hunt Is on to Find Her Killer

Police are looking for the killer of a 10-year-old girl after her body was found in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wis. on Monday morning.

According to a statement posted to the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page, Lily Peters was reported missing by her father on Sunday night after she did not return home from a visit to her aunt's house.

Her bicycle was located later that evening in the woods near a walking trail not far from her aunt's home and at around 9:15 a.m. local time on Monday, a body was found that was later confirmed to be Peters by the Chippewa County Coroner's Office.

The statement also said that Peters was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School.

"At this point we are considering this a homicide investigation," said police chief Matthew Kelm at a midday press conference. "We do not have anyone in custody and are continuing to follow up on multiple leads."

He also said people should "maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public."

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lilly Peters during this tragic time," Kelm added.