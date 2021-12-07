Kathleen Moore's body was found Tuesday in the woods of New Port Richey

Missing Florida Woman Has Been Found Dead, Her Boyfriend Is Charged

The decomposing remains of a Florida woman were found Tuesday, one day after her boyfriend was charged with her murder.

Kathleen Moore, 34, was discovered around 11:30 a.m. after someone found her remains covered in thick brush, WTSP reports.

Moore's remains were discovered the day after Collin Scott Knapp, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her disappearance.

"She was about 50 yards northeast of Collin Knapp's home," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said, WFLA reports. "It was a very heavily-brushed area. She was actually covered – you can almost describe, she was definitely covered on purpose to make sure nobody could come upon her."

At a press conference Monday, Nocco said investigators found Moore's blood on clothing Knapp tossed into a dumpster at the Harold Seltzer's Steakhouse in Port Richey, where he worked as a kitchen manager.

Nocco said the couple was last seen together on Nov. 28 after a night of hanging out at bars with friends in Largo and Indian Rocks Beach.

"They had been arguing at some of the bars," said Nocco.

Collin Knapp

They later left in Knapp's Cadillac and drove to his New Port Richey home where he told investigators they continued arguing.

"At this point, Collin claims Kathleen left with her backpack and left the residence," said Nocco. "There is no evidence that we have right now that shows that she left that residence."

Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, Knapp told investigators he went to work because he wanted to complete a meat inventory order, Nocco said.

"We found out through the investigation that Collin had some garments of clothes that he had taken to work at Harolds Seltzer's and put it in the dumpster there," Nocco said.

Nocco said the dumpster was taken to a landfill where investigators searched for evidence and found the blood-stained clothing.

"They were digging through the dirt," he said. "Digging through all that mess."