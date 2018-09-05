Missing Fla. 2-Year-Old Is Dead — as Mom Allegedly Confesses to Fabricating Violent Abduction Story

The Florida mother who reported her 2-year-old son missing Sunday morning has been charged with murder after police discovered his battered body in the woods behind a sports complex in Largo.

Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Charisse Stinson during a press conference late Tuesday night.

In an affidavit obtained Wednesday morning by PEOPLE, Largo detectives allege Stinson confessed to beating her son, Jordan Belliveau.

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday for Jordan.

Stinson, who is now charged with first-degree murder, told police her child had been kidnapped on Saturday night by a stranger who had offered them a ride home.

She described the suspect to detectives and a police sketch artist. Stinson allegedly told police the man identified himself as “Antwan” and said that he knocked her out with a single punch once they were in his car.

Speaking to police, Stinson allegedly claimed she awoke the next morning alone in a wooded area in Largo Central Park.

But during Tuesday’s press conference, investigators said the man she described to officers and a police sketch artist does not exist.

According to the affidavit, Stinson admitted being frustrated with Jordan on Saturday night when she struck him in the face with the back of her hand. The force of the blow knocked Jordan backwards, and he struck his head against a wall inside Stinson’s home.

The affidavit alleges Jordan experiences seizures throughout Saturday evening.

Charise Stinson Largo Police Dept.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“As the victim’s health declined during the following day, the defendant carried him to a wooded area during the night where the victim’s body was left,” reads the affidavit. “The victim’s recovered body had visible injuries consistent with the defendant’s admission.”

Jordan’s remains were found behind the Largo Sports Complex, according to the affidavit.

It’s unclear if Jordan was still alive when Stinson left him in the woods.

FOX 13 spoke with Stephon Davis, Jordan’s paternal uncle, who said he and his family believed Stinson was behind whatever happened to the boy.

“We honestly knew it was her because of her past with us,” Davis told FOX 13.