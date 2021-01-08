Missing Fla. Mom Is Found Dead 5 Miles from Where Body of Boyfriend Was Found Just Days Ago

Tiffany Church and Trodarius Rainey were last seen on Dec. 30 -- and now Florida police are investigating their slayings

The body of a Florida mom of two was found just miles from where her boyfriend’s remains were discovered as authorities say they are “honing in” on persons of interest.

Tiffany Church, 35, and her boyfriend, Trodarius Rainey, 26, were last seen at a gas station in Sanford, on Dec. 30, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said at a press conference Wednesday.

On Dec. 31, their rented 2021 Toyota Camry was found in Sanford with a bullet hole in it and “the two occupants missing,” he said.

"Obviously that raises suspicion," he said.

After speaking to the couple’s family members, the pair were declared missing and endangered, he said.

On Jan. 2, a man walking his dog at a local park discovered Rainey’s body, which authorities believe was brought there, he said.

The discovery of Rainey's body launched an “all-hands-on-deck search" of Tiffany, Lemma said.

A dive team using sonar searched local waterways while aviation and canine units and a volunteer search and rescue team looked for the missing mom, he said.

On Tuesday, they recovered Church's body on Glenway Drive.

It appears that she had been left there, he said. "It does not appear to be the crime scene of the murder," he said.

“Travis was shot multiple times and Tiffany appears to be shot one time,” he said.

Authorities don’t know if they were shot at the same time or in different locations, he said.

“There are separate crime scenes,” he said.

Investigators are “confident that the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in this case were known to the victims,” he said.

Based upon the investigation so far, authorities “are honing in on persons of interest in this,” he said.

"We know who we think may be involved," he said.

Investigators are still tracking down a motive and are "continuing to work to evaluate physical evidence from the scene,” he said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone who provides investigators with credible information, Lemma said.

Calling their killings "heinous," Lemma said, "We will work to ensure that the families of these victims find closure and that the person or people who are responsible for this are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The couple's deaths were a tragedy, he said.

“Tiffany Church was a mother of two,” he said. “Rainey was a 26-year-old man.

“Nobody deserves to die and be found on the side of the road.”