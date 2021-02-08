Missing Daughter of Former Omaha Mayor Who Vanished in January Is Found Dead

Amber Tjaden, the 48 year-old daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, was discovered Friday at about noon

A Nebraska woman who vanished from her home in January was found dead on Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Amber Tjaden, the 48-year-old daughter of former Omaha mayor Jim Suttle, was found shortly after authorities found her black 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SUV on an unplowed rural road in Otoe County.

"We had a cattle producer who was down in the area and he pulled someone out in the area and observed the vehicle and called it in," Cass County Sheriff's Office Captain David Lamprecht tells PEOPLE. "They sent an Otoe County deputy out and located the vehicle."

Lambrecht says Amber was found beside the SUV.

The results of her death are pending an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected, he says.

The investigation is being conduct by Otoe County Sheriff and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Tjaden disappeared Jan. 27 after she got into an argument with her husband at their Weeping Water home.