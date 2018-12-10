Missing Colo. Mom Was Last Seen on Thanksgiving — and Family Says She'd Never Abandon Daughter

Police in Colorado continue to search for any sign of Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old mother who has not been seen or heard from since Thanksgiving.

Authorities have scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon to provide an update on the case.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving at a Safeway in Woodland Park, Colorado, and she wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 2.

She was wearing a white shirt, gray sweater and blue pants.

The Denver Post reports Berreth is a pilot instructor in Pueblo and has a 1-year-old daughter.

At this point, investigators are considering all possibilities but have not said if they suspect foul play.

According to police, Berreth’s phone was used a few days after Thanksgiving outside Gooding, Idaho — close to where she has family.

She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Relatives have launched a Facebook page dedicated to finding Berreth. In a Facebook post on his page, her brother, Clint Bereth, wrote that the only thing missing from Berreth’s home was her purse, and that her suitcases, makeup and cars were still there.

ABC News reports that Berreth’s family members described her as “grounded” and “responsible” and say she wouldn’t abandon her daughter.

“I just want her to come home,” her brother-in-law, Brendan Kindle, told the outlet. “I find myself calling her quite often and her phone just goes to voicemail.”

Those who may have any information about Berreth’s disappearance are urged to call the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.