Missing Colo. Couple Is Found Dead on Hiking Trail — and Cops Say They're Not Looking for Suspects

An elderly Colorado couple reported missing Friday night were found dead from gunshot wounds after midnight Saturday.

While police have not said who was responsible, they have said they don't anticipate making any arrests in the case.

The bodies of Lee and Stella Vigil were found near the Santa Fe Trail in Colorado Springs, according to KRDO.

The husband and wife were reported missing Friday after failing to return from a hike, reports KCNC.

The couple, who are in their 70s, were found dead by a search party consisting of law enforcement and concerned family members.

First, they found the Vigils' car hours after they were reported missing.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, the bodies were found.

Both had been shot, according to KKTV.

Police said Sunday they had identified all involved in the incident and did not expect to make any arrests, the reports indicate.

Authorities have not come out and specified why they are no suspects in this case.

They also did not provide details about where the couple had been shot.

Autopsies are being performed on the bodies.