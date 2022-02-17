Michele Scott, who adored her dogs, her horses and the outdoors, was found dead in a wooded ravine Tuesday miles from her home after neighbors noticed she'd gone missing

Missing Colo. Woman's Ex Is Found with Her Car, Credit Card — After His Arrest, He's Charged with Murder

A Colorado woman who went missing earlier this month was found dead in a wooded ravine – and now her ex-boyfriend is accused of murdering her.

On Sunday night, Michele Scott's neighbors called the police to check on her because they hadn't seen the 55-year-old in a couple of days, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found her home on South Timber Trail in Conifer, about 30 miles southwest of Denver, "locked and dark with no one home," the JCSO said in a release.

On Monday, neighbors spoke with a member of Michele's family, who gave them permission to enter the home.

Once inside, neighbors found that Scott's dogs hadn't been cared for, which was highly unusual, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies returned to the house about 8 a.m. on Tuesday "and found concerning evidence suggesting foul play," the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators began looking for Scott.

"Evidence found on her property gave investigators a reason to believe her ex-boyfriend, identified as 58-year-old Wayne Lotz, was a person of interest in her disappearance," according to the JCSO.

Deputies had been to the home before for domestic violence calls involving Scott and Lutz, the Sheriff's Office said.

The most recent call came on Feb. 7, but no arrests were made.

As authorities continued to search for Scott, they surveilled Lotz and saw him driving Scott's 2005 red Toyota Highlander – and in possession of her debit card, the JCSO says in the release.

On Monday, Lotz was arrested on a host of charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal possession of a financial device.

Wayne Lotz Wayne Lotz | Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff

He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail early Tuesday and is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.

Lotz has a lengthy criminal history in Jefferson and Park counties, according to JSCO.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities found Scott's body in the area of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road, east of Conifer.

Lotz is now facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and tampering with a deceased human body, the sheriff's office said.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

As he awaits his next court date, Scott's family and friends are mourning her loss.

"I'm so blessed we spent Thursday together, her final day," her friend, Lisa Marie Schwartz wrote on Facebook. "We spent four hours talking and laughing."

Calling Scott "the most selfless woman I knew," she said Scott had "nothing but kind words for everyone, (was) ecstatic regarding her Aussies and loving her horses…"

"I'm beyond words that this occurred, and my heart is heavy," she wrote.

The JSCO said on its page that Scott and Lotz had a long history of domestic violence.

"Sadly, there are victims living in abusive relationships every day," the JCSO says on its page. "Michele's story had the worst possible ending. But if you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please know there is HOPE - and HELP.

"We have victim advocates available 24/7/365 to help you, whether you want to take action now or find out what is available for you when you are ready," the JCSO said. "Call them at 303-271-5339 or email victimservices@jeffco.us.

"Let Michele's legacy be the action you take to save a life."

The sheriff's office is also asking local residents and businesses to check security camera footage from the past week for Scott's red 2005 Toyota Highlander.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 303-271-5612.