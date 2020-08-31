Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew's Brother Believes 'Things Weren't Hunky Dory' at Home

Suzanne Morphew's brother is planning a 1,000-person search for his missing sister following her May disappearance

The older brother of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew wants to do everything he can to find out what happened to his sister, who went missing on Mother’s Day.

But even he seems to have given up hope of finding her alive. His goal now is to find her body and give her “a proper burial,” Andrew Moorman told Fox21 News Colorado.

“I can’t live with myself if I don’t try,” he told local station Fox 21.

Morphew, 49, went missing on May 10 after she went for a bike ride in Maysville, where she lived with her husband and two daughters.

At a candlelight vigil Saturday in Alexandria, Indiana -- where Moorman and Morphew grew up -- he announced that he’s planning a massive search in Colorado, starting Sept. 24.

“I’m here tonight not because I want to be, but because I have to be,” Moorman said, the Herald Bulletin reports.

“I’ve got to find my little sister, and I have to bring closure to my family,” he said. “We were quiet for a while because the investigators asked that of us, but it’s time now to rally the troops and go west and find her.”

For the massive 5-day search, Moorman wants to recruit 1,000 volunteers.

“Could use some drone activity out there. Bring your iPhone with you. They will set up a grid search and they will ping our phones as we move. They will mark off areas and take us to another area. I have two of the Benghazi survivors that will help us out there. They are gonna coordinate all the GPS.”

Moorman said he hasn’t spoken to Morphew’s daughters about the search – or anything to do with their missing mother.

“I haven’t talked to them,” he told Fox59. “I hope that they are okay,” he continued, asking them to call their “grandpa.”

Moorman didn’t say much about Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew, who recently spoke to Fox21, saying police have botched the case so far.

“The Sheriff’s Department screwed this whole thing up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me,” Barry Morphew said, according to Fox21.

“My buddy was there right after [they found her bike], and he said that they completely destroyed the evidence, and he tried to stop them, but they wouldn’t listen to him and said, ‘This is not CSI,'” he continued. “There’s no evidence for the investigators to see because the Sheriff’s Department completely obliterated it.”

The Chaffee County Sheriff did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.

Barry Morphew said he will never stop looking for Suzanne.

"My wife and I have been in love since 1988 and she’s the love of my life. And I continue to search for her every day and I will until I find her," he said. "I promise, and I promised my girls that.”

Moorman told Fox21 he didn’t think his sister and her husband had any marriage problems in the past.

But since she vanished, he told the outlet, he learned new things about their relationship.

“I think there’s a friend that she texted a lot and talked to, that she confided in, and maybe things weren’t hunky-dory,” he told Fox21.

He thinks his sister met with foul play – especially after he learned that authorities found her abandoned bicycle.

“The bicycle was not ridden over the hill. It was thrown there by human hands,” Moorman told Fox59.

“Suzanne would never leave her home or her daughters, there's just no way. She’s hidden way too well. A predator doesn’t do that. A robber doesn’t do that. This is something other than that.”