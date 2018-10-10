123 Missing Children Recovered in One-Day Michigan Sweep: 'We Will Never Stop Looking for You'

The U.S. Marshals Service and several other law enforcement agencies located 123 missing children during a one-day sweep in Michigan.

Operation MISafeKid took place on Sept. 26 and focused on missing children in Wayne County, with an emphasis on potential sex trafficking victims, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Detectives investigated 301 files of missing children, according to the release.

“Participating officers were given the case files and began investigating their whereabouts by visiting last known addresses, friend’s homes and schools in hopes of finding them in a safe place,” the release states.

Three children were identified as possibly being linked to sex trafficking, the release states. One teen recovered in the sweep was homeless and had not eaten in three days.

“This is the first time an operation of this kind has been conducted in Wayne County,” the release states. “All of the children located were interviewed about potentially being sexually victimized or used in a sex trafficking ring during their period of time that they were deemed missing.”

The agency stated its primary message for missing children and their families: “We will never stop looking for you.”

PEOPLE’s call to the U.S. Marshals Service was not returned.